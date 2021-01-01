Are you ready to work for Hire Dynamics?

Join us for Hire Dynamics' company-wide job fair AKA: HirePalooza! HirePalooza will be held on Tues, Sept 14 and Wed, Sept 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This event is designed specifically with YOU in mind. Please RSVP today to reserve your spot now! Walk-ins (or drive-ups) are welcome, but booking a time now ensures you'll get a spot.

WHY TO ATTEND:

We currently have nearly 4,000 open positions in the areas of manufacturing, logistics and admin across all of our locations, so opportunities are endless.

Have a 1-on-1 interview with one of our expert staffing specialists.

Get answers to any questions you may have.

Start your new career!!

LOCATION: Select your local branch and we will email you the address.

Questions: Call 844-967-5443

or email work4hd@hiredynamics.com



